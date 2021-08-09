Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie: A look at the SURPRISING twists for viewers this week

From Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here is a look at main spoilers for the week... Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Mouni Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Lara Dutta Bhupathi's fashion outings are royal flops

Anupamaa

In the coming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) end up dancing together. It seems Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) ditches her at the end minute. Later, Kavya comes and sees them together. There will be a huge fight in the Shah house because of that. Pakhi quietly wants her whole family to watch her performance. In the last episode, Anupamaa got emotional remembering how Pakhi would cry insisting that her mum watch every dance performance of her. In the week, we will see that Pakhi and Anupamaa reunite after she feels betrayed by Kavya. Later, Vanraj will tell Kavya that he does not trust her any more. Kavya says she left because she had to give a telephonic interview. Kavya and Vanraj's relationship will suffer. Pakhi and Anupamaa are back to being friends.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Virat and Samrat finally meet. This will happen when Virat and Sai are together spending time to celebrate a year of marriage. Pakhi has been crying that her husband left her just after marriage. We have to see how everyone's life changes after the entry of Samrat. Also, Virat and Sai will have a fight in Mahabaleshwar. She will repeat that he loves only Pakhi, which will anger Virat. Upset Sai leaves Virat and roams around Mahabaleshwar all alone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that aunty tells Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) to go and live her life to the fullest. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) has already left. We will see that she follows him. After the death of Ranveer, Sirat is living elsewhere and working as a wedding planner. We will also see a moment where Kartik will call Simran his Sirat. She will finally understand his love.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

The drama is the Dixit family continues and how. We will see that Ayush, Shubh and Soha all celebrate Rakshabandhan together. Ishwari wants Ayush back in the house but he wants to be with his grandparents. Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) takes a decision to keep Ayush away from Ishwari as she is keen that he comes and lives with them.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie walks into the room and sees Malini massaging oil on the head of Aditya. On the other hand, he feels that it is Imlie who is doing it. Anu is determined to get rid of Imlie from her son's life! We will see that she gets a makeover for Aditya at a party.