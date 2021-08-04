Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in TOP TV shows in tonight's episode

It is a new day and we are here with all the spoilers of your favourite TV shows. Yes, we give you guys small glimpse of what will take place in top TV shows today. So, without further delay, take a look at the spoilers of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more – check out the MAJOR TWISTS in store for the top TV shows this week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We recently witness a leap of six months in the show. Kartik has been in London all this while, and it seems after Sirat left, his family asked him to move there so that he can have a better and worry free life. But he will soon be going back to India. Meanwhile, there is a girl named Simran who is living and taking care of an old couple in Dalhousie who are florists. She is their helper and delivery girl. Though both Kartik and Sirat are miles away from each other, they still remember and think well of each other. Later, the old man Simran is working for asks her to call a number for delivery of some flowers, and as luck would have it her call gets connected to Kartik, and he recognised the voice. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik decides to come back to India for Sirat. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – here’s what we can expect in tonight’s episodes of top TV shows

Anupamaa

Anupamaa

Anupamaa's struggle in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's is not going to end anytime soon. While she is worried about the Rs.20 lakhs that she needs to pay as the property tax, Pakhi's disrespectful behaviour has broken her heart. Recently, we saw that Kavya tells Pakhi to practice for her dance performance on her own and she will check it later. But Anupamaa asks Nandini to help her. Pakhi doesn't like it, and gets into an argument with Nandini and Kinjal and calls them Anupamaa's clones. Later, Anupamaa thinks of stitching Pakhi's dress properly, so that she doesn't get embarrassed on-stage if it tears. But Pakhi doesn't like it, she starts arguing with Anupamaa telling her how she wants to show her greatness every time. Not just her, when Baa and Babuji come, Pakhi talks disrespectfully to them too. Hearing the noise, Toshu and Kinjal come from their room, but instead of controlling the situation, Toshu aggravates it further by saying that the Shahs don't know how to live peacefully. Later, Kavya too joins Pakhi and accuses Anupamaa of trying to show her greatness every now and then. Vanraj tries to control the situation, but Toshu argues with him too. Seeing Toshu's reaction, Anupamaa tells him that he can leave the house if he wants to. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pakhi tells the family that she wants everyone except Anupamaa to come for her annual function.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer will see a major change as Virat and Sayi come close. They will decide to go on a honeymoon to some hill station. While on their vacation, they will find Samrat. Virat will get emotionally seeing him and ask him to return to Chavan house. Samrat will agree and reach the Chavan house. However, Pakhi's life will change post this. Samrat will turn negative will tell Pakhi to leave his life and his house.

Imlie

Imlie

Imlie has finally saved her husband Aditya. He returns home and shows his family how Imlie had risked her life to save him. Aditya will announce Imlie as his wife in front of the media. This will make Anu angry and jealous as she wants to separate them and give Malini her place in Aditya's life. She will play a dirty game by poisoning her own daughter Malini and plan to trap Aditya and Imlie in Malini's suicide case. Aditya and Imlie will come closer and are about to start their married life when Anu's evil deeds will come in between.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes, we saw that the doctor confirms that Preeta is not pregnant and she can never be a mother. Preeta's truth has shocked everyone. Sherlyn tells Kareena about Preeta's pregnancy. Preeta tries to hide from the entire family but breaks down when Sarla calls her. She finally confesses the truth about her pregnancy. She grieves that she was never pregnant and she will never be able to get pregnant and in the meantime, Karan enters the room. In the upcoming episode, Karan enters while Preeta is on call and they both glance at each other in shock. It seems that Karan has come to know about Preeta's pregnancy.