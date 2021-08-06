Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Well, we are back with all the spoilers of your favourite TV shows. Yes, we give you guys small glimpse of what will take place in top TV shows today. Take a look at the spoilers of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Major twists to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We recently witness a leap of six months in the show. Kartik has been in London all this while, and it seems after Sirat left, his family asked him to move there so that he can have a better and worry free life. But he will soon be going back to India. Meanwhile, there is a girl named Simran who is living and taking care of an old couple in Dalhousie who are florists. She is their helper and delivery girl. Though both Kartik and Sirat are miles away from each other, they still remember and think well of each other. However, Kartik will soon come to know of Sirat staying in Dalhouse as Simran and will go to meet her as Raj. We will see him asking her to return with him. But Sirat will not agree.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is currently undergoing a major drama. Pakhi has teamed up with Kavya for her annual day's function, but Anupamaa just couldn't stop herself from not worrying about her. While leaving for the event, Anupamaa sees Kavya carrying all the fried snacks and tells her it is not good for Pakhi. But Pakhi overhears their concersation and insults Anupamaa yet again. Samar and Vanraj ask her to behave nicely, but she wouldn't listen to anyone. Babuji couldn't take it and asks Pakhi to apologise to Anupamaa. When she didn't, as a punishment Babuji said nobody will attend the event. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pakhi asks Kavya to help her, but she doesn't, also when she tells her that her dress is a little uncomfortable, Kavya tells her that they can't make any changes at the last minute.

Imlie

Imlie has finally saved her husband Aditya. He returns home and shows his family how Imlie had risked her life to save him. Aditya will announce Imlie as his wife in front of the media. This will make Anu angry and jealous as she wants to separate them and give Malini her place in Aditya's life.She will play a dirty game by poisoning her own daughter Malini and plan to trap Aditya and Imlie in Malini's suicide case. Aditya and Imlie will come closer and are about to start their married life when Anu's evil deeds will come in between. Malini will also turn evil as she wants Aditya. After she commits suicide, Aditya will bring her home but soon Imlie will come to know of Malini's real motives and expose her in front of Aditya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat decide to go on a honeymoon to some hill station. While on their vacation, they will find Samrat. Virat will get emotionally seeing him and ask him to return to Chavan house. Samrat will agree and reach the Chavan house. However, Pakhi's life will change post this. Samrat will turn negative will tell Pakhi to leave his life and his house. He asks Virat to get back Pakhi in his life as he is leaving Pakhi for him.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes, we saw that Sherlyn gets pissed by Preeta and tries to kill her by turning the gas stoves. Preeta comes to the kitchen to prepare something. However, as soon as, she turns the stove dial on to light the stove, the place catches fire. Preeta gets scared. Soon, Sonakshi comes and bring Preeta out of the kitchen. In the upcoming episodes we will see that Sherlyn gets frustrated as her plan fails because of Sonakshi. Soon, Prithvi comes wearing a jacket and kidnaps Sherlyn.