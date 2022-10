Anupamaa is ruling over Indian TV in a manner no desi show has done in the past few years. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show is coming on all seven days of the week. BollywoodLife had a conversation with Rajan Shahi, the man behind the two trailblazing shows. He told us, "There is no formula to make a hit show. If there was one, a lot of my other shows would be hits too. You go by gut instinct. I believe in honest story-telling. As a maker, I like to tell stories I feel emotionally connected to. Even with Bidaai we were trendsetters. We brought back the concept of the girl next door."

He tells us why Anupamaa is extra special, and it has nothing to do with Rupali Ganguly or Gaurav Khanna. He said that Anupamaa is loved not only in India but also abroad. This is his first collab with my mother, Deepa Shahi. She became a debutant producer at the age of 79. Anupamaa is made by their joint production house Shahi Productions. "It is ek maa ki kahaani no matter what how you refer to your mom," says the producer. He said that the success of Anupamaa has led to many shows being made on journeys of mothers and housewives. "We had detractors who told us to do a young love story and not a tale of a middle-aged woman," he says.

Now that Anupamaa and YRKHH is seven days a week, fans must be wondering on the pressure on actors. Rajan Shahi debunks the myth that people are slogging more to deliver such an output. He says, "As a maker I am saying this very strongly through this platform that constant gruelling working hours might be the case with some production houses but people should ask actors of Director's Kut Productions about their experience. Shahi Productions as a company is very conscious and transparent when it comes to rules and regulations. No actor can say that they have shot for 18 hours or more continuously in the past few years. Of course, this needs a lot of planning. You need to be innovative with your content. We went one hour for a month for Bidaai and it was a huge success. In fact, even YRKHH had a seven days a week stint for three months, which was a success. This pressure does not come if there is discipline and planning."

Of course, both the show have got some flak on social media from time to time. While Anupamaa has been downright slammed by some fans, AbhiRa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have become meme material. Rajan Shahi reveals that he is conscious about the audience. They are the ones for whom the shows are being made. "What they like and dislike, I take it as love and concern for the show. Nowadays, the reactions came very fast given the digital age," he says. Shahi says that lessons are learnt by him and his team though they ignore comments that get personal or are downright derogatory. "Fans were upset with AbhiRa separation...dekho unka pyaar aur unki naraazgi donon sar aankhon par. We take audience reactions respectfully and seriously. Our writers and creators have been told be respectful to what people are saying about a track," he says.