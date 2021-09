Anupamaa: You'll be shocked to see how young Sudhanshu Pandey looks as he romances Madalsa 'Kavya' Sharma on the song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai — watch video

Anupamaa is all set to see the entry of Gaurav Khanna. The handsome actor will be playing the role of Anuj Kapadia. He will be an old admirer of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) on the show. They will meet at a college reunion and we have to see if a new love interest comes into Anupamaa's life. In the middle of all this, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) are new facets of one another. It is no secret that Madalsa and Sudhanshu are very pally off screen. The young actress loves to make reels with him. She has posted a reel on the song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster and boy how handsome Sudhanshu Pandey looks in the same. Also Read - Vanraj gets jealous and uncomfortable as Anupamaa reunites with 'Party ki jaan' Anuj Kapadia - Watch

In Anupamaa, we have seen how Kavya tries to adjust with the Shah family. In between, there was the whole track of Pakhi (Muskaan Baamne), Anupamaa and her. Kavya and Vanraj are both without a job right now. Anupamaa is struggling to save the family. We have to see if Anuj Kapadia brings respite to her life in the middle of the chaos. Fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days.

Let us see how things change on the show from now on. In between, there were rumours that Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa are one group in the Anupamaa camp. The two denied any kind of rift with Rupali Ganguly.