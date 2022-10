A few days ago, there were reports that Zain Imam will be entering Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa. It was said that he will be seen as the new love interest of Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah. Well, of course, the reports made Zain’s fans super excited. Currently, the show is concentrating on Kinjal and Toshu’s marriage. The latter cheated on his wife when she was pregnant, and Kinjal decided to divorce him. So, everyone expected that maybe Zain will be entering the show to star opposite Nidhi. Also Read - TRP Report Week 39: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gives tough competition to Anupamaa, Yeh Hai Chahatien beats Imlie and more

However, here’s a sad news for all the fans. The actor is not entering the show. While talking to India Forums, he said that he is not aware of any such confirmations and communication with the production house. He himself was surprised when he heard about it. Also Read - Anupamaa: Netizens are highly disappointed with too much focus on Shahs; say, 'The show was so much better when MaAn were not married'

Zain, who was last seen in Fanaa, further stated that he has become a fan of finite shows and can't really commit to a daily soap now. He added, “As of now, exploring different medium is which excites me to take it up and lets me grow as an actor." Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Toshu's vengeance grows against Anu-Anuj after facing isolation from Kinjal, Pari and his family

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zain Imam (@zainimam_official)

Well, Zain’s fans are eagerly waiting to know what he will do next. With Fanaa, the actor had made his comeback on television after a gap of three years. We are sure his fans simply don’t want to wait for long to see him in a project soon.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Anupamaa, we saw that Toshu kidnaps his own daughter, and Anu, Vanraj, and Samar are searching for him. At home, Baa and Rakhi have a huge fight as the former blames the latter for the kid’s kidnap. At the end of the episode, we get to see that Anupamaa finds Toshu, and now, it will be interesting to see what happens next.