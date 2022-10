In the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu plans to take revenge on Anu and decides to take away Choti Anu from her. He calls the orphanage people and instigates them against Anu and Anuj. The Shah and Kapadias get shocked to see orphanage people in their houses. Anuj slaps Toshu for his evil plan and proves to be the best father to his daughter Choti Anu. Even, Vanraj supports Anupamaa and reprimands Toshu. On the other hand, Toshu feels devastated as his family members hate him for his actions. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more TV shows gear up for a bumper dhamaka during Diwali week [Exclusive]

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu gears up for Navratri celebrations. Anuj and Vanraj will not allow Toshu to be part of it. This will leave Toshu furious and angry. He will then decide to kidnap his own daughter and leave everyone shocked. The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will witness a high-voltage drama that will leave viewers shocked. Kinjal will then decide to part ways with Toshu and take divorce. Kinjal's decision will leave Toshu shocked. She will then decide to move away and make a fresh start.

If reports are to be believed then, popular telly actor will be seen entering and 's show. Zain will be seen oppsotie Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal. Zain's chemistry with Kinjal will change every equation. Are you guys excited for Zain's entry into the show?