Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara, Anupamaa's Anu, Imlie's Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and more TV shows and characters are the most loved and enjoyed on Indian television. Each character is different and has their own potential. Today, we are here with a poll on the strongest female lead on TV. Vote for your favourite TV lead below, but first, check out the nominees... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari's transformation video will leave you in shock; calls it 'Power Of Evolution'

Anupamaa – Anupama

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the turning points and TV shows on Indian television. Anupamaa is a family drama centred around Anupamaa, a middle-aged woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery when she learns about her husband Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey’s infidelity. She files for divorce and decides to stand on her own feet. She eventually falls in love and also gets married. Rupali aced the character of Anupamaa who is as good as a real person. Anupamaa has had loads of struggles in her life yet she overcame all of them and continues to do so. Also Read - Inside pictures of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's luxurious house is a perfect mix of classy, chic and modern – [View Pics]

Imlie – Imlie

Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not a new story. However, the trial and tribulations that a village goes through. Wanting to stand on her own feet, Imlie faces a lot of hurdles. Imlie has been character assassinated a lot of times but has emerged stronger. From being doubted by her near and dear ones to finding the right man to spend her life with, Imlie has faced each battle bravely. Her never-give-up attitude is what makes her a winner. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Harshad Chopda gets injured, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's new music video's poster revealed, Nikki Tamboli declares winner of KKK12 and more

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Akshara

Pranali Rathod’s Akshara was a submissive character initially. She would do anything and everything for the sake of her family. However, soon Akshara learned to love and value herself. Going against one’s family is never easy. However, she did and credit for the same goes to Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda. Akshara, though submissive, was a headstrong girl who would find happiness in others’ happiness. But now, she knows what makes her happy and what’s the right thing to do.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Sai

Ayesha Singh’s Sai Joshi used to be a little spoiled but righteous and kind. Ever since she got married to Virat aka Neil Bhatt not only did she face the taunts of Virat's family members but also prove herself at every point in life. Even after proving her kindness and establishing herself as a doctor, Sai gets character assassinated by her family members.

Banni Chow Home Delivery – Banni

Banni aka Ulka Gupta of Banni Chow Home Delivery is the latest addition to the strong female characters on Indian television. Her sheer attitude and outlook towards life at such a small age is incredible. She may not be related to Yuvaan or his family but the sheer kindness of her to stand up for a wronged one without a second thought is amazing.

So, which one is it – Akshara, Anupamaa, Sai, Imlie or Banni? Vote here:

Meanwhile, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more such voting features.