Anupamaa has been literally irreplaceable from its perch at the top of the ladder ever since it premiered. The daily soap has registered a TRP rating of no less than 4 since day one and not a single show, fictional or reality, has been able to displace it from the top spot. And thinks are looking even more on the upswing ever since , who plays Anuj Kapadia in Anupamma, made his entry. Not that the show needed it, but it now looks like the show, which also stars , and , is doing even better with the track of Anuj Kapadia.

Now, the new toast of Anupamma, has shared a very important message for all the fans of the show as also his fans. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia said that he would like to give a very sincere message to his fans and viewers of Star Plus after seeing all the love and support his character has received.