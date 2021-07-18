Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat REVEALS why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan, Karan Kundrra and he have formed a trio under the label 'SRK'

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan, Karan Kundrra's bond is known to everyone. They often visit each other's set and spend time together. They keep clicking a lot of pictures together and also share them on social media. Paras Kalnawat said that he has known Karan for a long time now as they both have worked in an earlier project. He also revealed that he loves Mohsin's performance on-screen. In a statement Paras Kalnawat spoke about his friends, Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan. He said, "It was lovely meeting Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Karen bhai is just like my elder brother and we have that bond where we share everything about our personal lives, about common interests like cars, shoes and bikes. It's always great to meet him. I have been watching Karan bhai and Mohsin even before I started my career, so in a way I they have inspired me and I have been idolizing them since then." Also Read - Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and her baa dance like 'sharabis' to THIS old classic and fans can't believe their moves – watch video

"In fact, I have even told Mohsin that before I became an actor I used to watch him on-screen and he is one of the reasons I wanted to be an actor. I learned a lot from Mohsin and Karan bhai. Even while shooting with Karan bhai I used to learn how to style my hair and a lot of other things that has made me a better actor and a better human. Mohsin is a great human being, he is a great actor. And I have even told him that he deserves all the love and appreciation that he is getting from the audience. It's so good to meet them both and they are doing so good in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Since both the shows are under the same production house, it feels like home whenever I visit the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'," he added. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa to Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Imlie: 5 most loved female characters on TV right now

Paras Kalnawat also revealed why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan, Karan Kundrra and he have formed a trio under the label 'SRK'. He said, "I call us KKK. We are the three Ks of the industry - Khan, Kundrra and Kalnawat. And all three of us love Shah Rukh Khan, so I have come up with another name that's SRK, because of our character names Samar, Ranveer and Kartik." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Anupamaa and more – Check out the MAJOR TWISTS from tonight’s episodes of the TOP TV shows