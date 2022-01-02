Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Shraddha Arya and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. For celebrities, social media serves as a platform to communicate with their fans. Majority of top Television stars currently use Instagram and are pretty active, we must say. Over the last week, we got to see many cool pictures of TV stars. Anupamaa star made her fans go all aww as she shared some pictures and videos with co-star . is enjoying her honeymoon with husband Rahul Nagal in Maldives. Here is a list of celebrities who turned out to be the Instagramers of the week. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Raina gets married in secret ceremony; Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly visits Vaishno Devi and more

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's post

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's chemistry in Anupamaa is being loved by all. They are together being called as MaAn and fans are waiting to see them get married in the show. Adding to the excitement are the BTS videos and pictures that Rupali has been sharing on Instagram.

Shraddha Arya's bikini post from honeymoon in Maldives

Shraddha Arya is currently enjoying her honeymoon with husband Rahul Nagal in Maldives. Recently, she had posted a video in which she was flaunting her hot bod in a white bikini. The video had gone viral on social media as we could also see her sporting red chooda.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's bathroom romance

Divyanka Tripathi on her Instagram account shared a picture that had her giggling and romancing husband Vivek Dahiya in the bathroom. The two were sporting bathrobes. In the caption she mentioned that they were shy to pose.

's 'In love with NYC' post

The actress Hina Khan is enjoying her stay in New York and also sharing some amazing pictures on social media. The fashion game of Hina Khan is on point as she is sporting some cool jackets, caps and more.

Munmun Dutta's 'Are you in love' video

A video of Munmun Dutta went viral on social media in which she could be seen reeling it on Cardi B's dialogue. She responded to a question 'Are you in love with anyone presently' in Cardi B style.