It's time to surf through our celebrities' Instagram handles to check who made what post on social media recently. This week, we have Sagar Parekh, Aishwarya Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs who have won our hearts and made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. It's so difficult to choose from various posts that our popular TV celebs share online. Mind you, despite working hard on sets, they don't fail to entertain their fans on social media too. Let's check out the TV Instagrammers here:

Sagar Parekh

Anupamaa's new Samar aka Sagar Parekh won a lot of hearts with his entry sequence. And he is also winning hearts with his reel video with . Sagar and Rupali's reel is the proof that they have hit it off already and are ready to rock and Anupamaa and Bakuda in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Parekh (@sagarparekh0111)

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is one gorgeous beauty. She recently shared a couple of pretty pictures of herself as Preeta. Shraddha is seen in a sheer white saree. She's looking exceptionally pretty and fans have called her snow white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Anushka Sen

On 4th August, Anushka Sen celebrated her 20th birthday and what a memorable birthday it was. The actress was in Paris and just near the Eiffel Tower when the clock struck 4, marking her 20th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Erica recently made a statement in a gorgeous purple saree. She added Brahamstra's song Kesariya in the background. She looked very pretty in the saree as she showcased her graceful side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi is a goofball in real life. She loves making reels and following trends. Aishwarya recreated a reel of Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 dialogue and it's turned out so amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka shared what she loves about making the reels most. While she loves facing the camera, she enjoys clicking and editing more. Here's one cool reel video she shared a couple of days ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Sumbul Touqeer

Through Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Pranali Rathod aka Imlie of Imlie and Akshara of have become fast friends. Recently Sumbul made a reel, a BTS featuring herself, Pranali and Anupamaa actress .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Jannat Zubair

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair shared a reel video of herself with her BFF Shivangi Joshi and her brother Ayaan Zubair. The two beauties are posing for the camera while the poor little brother is seen holding all their stuff and also clicking the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6's Pratha/Kiara aka Tejasswi Prakash set Instagram on fire with a backless blouse in a printed saree. She looked so damn hot. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Faisal Shaikh

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu shared a reel video with none other than himself. They both recreated the Andaaz Apna Apna dialogue. It's such a fun reel. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week.