Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current episode, Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) reaches Mumbai to talk to her buddy Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). On the other side, we see that Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) came to Shah's house to talk with Samar (Sagar Parekh), but viewers do not understand Dimpy's behaviour. Will she ever realize whatever she thinks about Anupmaaa? Later, we can see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) call Pakhi and hold her phone speaker. As we see, Anuj is really desperate to talk with her, but because of his guilt, he only listens to her voice. Later, we can see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) clearly told Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Leela (Alpana Buch) that they shouldn't play cheap games with her if Anuj and Anupamaa do not meet, but still, Anupamaa will never ever come to Vanraj.

Anu and Anuj to finally reunite?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Choti Anu will make one team and try to make Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) realize that his first love, for whom he has waited for 26 years, is gone. Later, we can see that viewers finally have hopes that their MaAn will be back. We see in upcoming episodes that Anuj calls Vanraj and tells him that he is a friend of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), so he tells her that his Anuj will be back with her. And soon Anuj is going to fix everything between him and Anupamaa because he loves her a lot. Let's see Vanraj's reaction in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. On the other side, let's see: will Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) again play any tricks to stop Anuj, or will he finally come to Anupamaa?

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj is all ready to come with Anupamaa, but it might be possible that Maaya plays something big to stop Anuj. As she does not want Anuj to leave, it might be possible that Maaya will make Choti Anu ill by giving her medicine or something else. Let's see what she does. She puts her daughter's life at risk, and it might be possible that Maaya becomes a villain in the show who only wants Anuj and does everything to get him back.

Let's see this interesting track, where we can see Anupamaa and Anuj come together.