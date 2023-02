Television show Anupamaa has got everyone hooked. Everyone is a fan of Anupamaa who goes through major ups and downs in life and deals with every situation with courage. There is always some drama happening in Anupamaa's life. Currently, she is torn between two families. She has to take care of her son Toshu in the Shah house while Chhoti Anu needs her in the Kapadia mansion. Plus, there is the entry of Maya who is playing to take over her position in the Kapadia house. In the recent track, we see Maya accompanying Anuj and Chhoti Anu to a school picnic and Anupamaa gets jealous. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoilers: Anu decides to part ways from Anuj, Vanraj wants his first wife back; here's what will happen in the upcoming episodes

Entertainment News: Fans believe entry of Maya was positive

Played by , Anupamaa is completely shaken by Chhoti Anu insisting and demanding that Maya comes along. The scene plays on a recap in Anupamaa's head while she is at the Shah house. She is unable to enjoy the picnic arranged at home. Now, the fans of the show believe that the latest track is quite important so that Anupamaa realises the importance of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and family. In the past, fans have been disappointed with Anupamaa as she gave too much importance to the Shahs leaving behind the Kapadias. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twists: Kavya loses interest in Vanraj; Anuj gets hooked seeing Maya dance

Check out the tweets below:

Kabhi kabhi thokar lagna zaruri hota h,this Maya track worked like thokar on #Anupamaa much needed to make her realise,aaj to main tript hogyi when she was only remembering Anuj,CA being present in SH❤️??bss yehi motive h is track ka,i m so happy,ab khushiyan ayengi pic.twitter.com/VME6ux4gns — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 22, 2023

U all started boycotting,didn't waited for track to unfold,this was actually+ve track which made #Anupamaa realise for Anuj,CA,i saw today,she is now truly Kapadia,she missed Anuj,CA,Shah's ko krti thi pehle,Anuj ke sath rehte hue,aaj ulta hua,ab dekha kitna important tha y track pic.twitter.com/oHASw7OrLh — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 22, 2023

Take this as +ve track,pehle #Anupamaa Anuj k sath hote hue SH's ke sath hoti thi,bt today she was with shahs but missing Anuj,CA,this Maya track was important ki Anu sachme kuchh realise kare,today it succeeded,she didn't enjoy at SH,bss Ab #MaAn ke vapis aane ki khushiyan manao pic.twitter.com/hrxcvwlwUw — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 22, 2023

Do you agree with fans' theory? tweet to us and let us know. Till then stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: TV actresses who are ageing in reverse