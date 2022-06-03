Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of adorable pictures and videos with a cute little baby girl. The VJ and host referred to herself as the little one's daughter. Anusha Dandekar's post is going viral on social media and how! Fans are happy for Anusha that she has welcomed a baby girl in her family. However, their relationship is being misunderstood by everyone. Here's a fact check of Anusha Dandekar's latest Instagram post... Also Read - Sakshi Tanwar, Shamita Shetty and more 40 plus TV actresses who are happily unmarried [View Pics]

Anusha embraced motherhood?

Talking out the Anusha Dandekar's post, the beauty is seen cuddling and kissing and playing with the little one. Her name is Sahara. She is too damn adorable and we can totally get why Anusha is so besotted with her. She said she finally has someone she can call her own. Anusha called Sahara the love of her life. Anusha had captioned her post saying "I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!" her caption read." She later edited the post.

Fact check on Anusha and Sahara's viral pictures

Anusha is not the real mother or adoptive mother to Sahara. She is her God mother, a loving guardian like mother to Sahara. Anusha explained the goof-up in her Instagram story. "Hey everyone the outpour of love is completely loving and so sweet!!! But she is my GOD DAUGHTER!!! Hence I can finally call her my own," she wrote. Anusha also changed her caption from to God Mummy. Check out Anusha's Instagram story here:

Anusha and Sahara's adorable bond

Looking at Anusha and Sahara, we can see that Anusha will be a doting mother to her kids as well. They look so adorable together. Cutest God mother-God daughter duo, no?