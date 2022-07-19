Anushka Sen who has been a part of shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Balveer and more is embarking on a new journey. She is going to be the host of Zee Cafe's show called Not Just A Chat Show. It premieres on July 24 and going by the teaser, one can say that the show has a lot to offer to its audience. Ahead of the big day, BollywoodLife got in a conversation with Anushka Sen to know about her experience of being a host for the first time. Scroll on to get the excerpts from the interview: Also Read - The Idol: Blackpink star Jennie Kim spotted with cornrows; under fire for cultural appropriation after bandmate Lisa was called out for the same issue

Why is it 'Not Just A Chat Show'?

Anushka Sen was asked to explain the thought behind the title of the show. To this, she said, "So, it is a chat show but it is different from other shows. I am the show host and I am very excited about it as it is my very first chat show. It is different from other shows as it is very spontaneous and organic with people having real heart-to-heart conversations which is something different from other chat shows."

Deets about the guests on the show...

Anushka Sen shared the guest list of Not Just A Chat Show. She said, "So, we wanted every episode to be different. We have a very interesting lineup. We have two actresses. One is and the other is Riddhima Pandit. Then we have Aesthetic Physician Dr. Monica Jacob. Then we have Shipra Khanna who is the winner of Master Chef. So the conversations are very different and it is very interesting to know about their struggles, life stories and journies."

On her bond with Krystle Dsouza...

Anushka Sen's first guest on Not Just A Chat Show is actress Krystle Dsouza. Talking about the experience she had talking to Belan Wali Bahu actress, Anushka Sen mentioned that they could connect as both of them completed 12 years in the industry. She said, "I met Krystle for the very first time on the show. I knew about her, of course, had seen her perform. But she is a very cool, nice person and she has a very nice vibe to her. She was very open and genuine. The way she was there on the sets, her personality was really amazing. We were actually celebrating 12 years in the industry together. I started when I was 8 and I will be turning 20 very soon and she started 12 years back. It was very funny and it was very nice also as we were sharing each other's journies.'

Who is Anushka Sen's favourite host?

The young actress was asked to name a host whom she admires the most. Without thinking much, she picked Rohit Shetty. She said, "I have to say that I am a little bias, I have to say Rohit Sir. I have been on Khatron Ke Khiladi and his show is different from the others. Karan Johar's show is different as it is all about conversations and rapid fires, Salman Khan's show is a different reality show as people are stuck in one room but when it comes to Rohit Sir, his show is about stunts and people who have never done stuff like that before and I know how it feels like. Rohit Sir's constant motivation makes you do something that you never expected that you will do. He is the best host I have met in my life."