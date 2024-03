Bigg Boss 16 was a hit and people loved watching the contestants of that season. The TRPs of that season were also quite decent. MC Stan won the show while Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up of the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the second runner-up of the show. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot secured the fourth and fifth place respectively. Archana Gautam was a completely unknown personality and she entertained everyone in the game. She was one of the most entertaining contestants. Archana has always been very blunt and does not fear from giving her opinions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik indirectly accuses Archana Gautam for making his life difficult [Watch Video]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Vicky Jain joins Sidharth Shukla and more contestants who got brutally age-shamed on Salman Khan's show; check list

Now, Archana Gautam has once again opened up about Bigg Boss 16. In an interview with India Forums, she was asked what she feels about the winners of Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss OTT 2, Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav. Archana said that the one who won in her season was also not deserving but still won. She said that it is not fair that big stars like Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget do a show and some Tiktoker comes and wins. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's modus operandi to win reality show exposed

She added that a big artist has reached some level with a lot of hardwork and dedication. They give lots of auditions and tests and then get big shows. She said that these artists have not just taken a phone and said something and become stars. Archana took a dig at the Youtubers and Tiktok personalities.

She said that one cannot just compare a big TV stars who has worked hard and the Youtubers. She said that the makers should not mix Youtubers with TV stars. She said that the OTT version should have these Youtubers, TikTok personalities and other viral people.

Watch a video on Archana here:

But for the main Bigg Boss on TV, they should have TV people as adding these Youtubers is not good. She shared that the makers feel that these Youtubers will help them get more popularity. But the fact is nobody wants to see these Youtubers and want big celebrities on the show.