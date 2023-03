Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight has been grabbing a lot of headlines, and there are lots of opinions about their friendship hitting the rocks. And now Archana Gautam is having a big laugh and claiming that finally their true faces are coming out. Shiv Thakare is trying to mend walls between the two and is making everyone believe that the problem between them is not that big and can be resolved. But Archana says that they were never friends and pretended to be good friends in the house. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash drops super hot pictures as she flaunts her toned legs in this thigh high slit dress; fans cannot keep calm [View Pics]

She spoke to ETimes and said, "I am enjoying this; their true faces are finally coming out. No matter how much you try to suppress your anger and hide your real reaction, one day it will come out. They tried not to fight in the house, but all this has boiled over now. I wish I could have been all good inside the house like them. I would suggest they stay real and keep growing".

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan had a fallout after the rapper reportedly refused to promote his song on his social media platform, and since then the Tajik star has openly started saying that the mandali is over. However, MC Stan has not yet personally come out and spoken about the ongoing controversy. Meanwhile, even claimed that Abdu is a very nice person from the heart, and she only wonders why the two kids are fighting and hopes they mend their walls soon. While Mc Stan's team reacted to Abdu's allegations against him and released an official statement that read, " Abdu's claims about him being disrespected at the Bengaluru concert or his car panels being damaged by Stan's team are rubbish. Why would anyone do that? All these allegations are baseless.". We wonder of the mandali will be back together ever?