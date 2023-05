Fans of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who ship the duo as friends or a 'prospective couple' have been very disheartened with how things have panned out of late. The whole issue began when Tabish Pasha, the close of friend of Fahmaan Khan revealed in public why the music video with Sumbul and Fahmaan did not work out. After that, there have been many rumours of them maintaining a distance from one another. An entertainment portal said that they had a tiff on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat which left the actress in tears. Others had to calm her down. Yesterday, Fahmaan Khan congratulated Sumbul Touqeer on winning an award. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Fahmaan Khan, Aditya Narayan and more stars to participate in Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

She won the iconic female TV industry award ❤️❤️

Congratulations!! So proud baby#SumbulTouqeerKhanpic.twitter.com/G3hwJQ4ynk — ડꪖꪀ?•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) May 20, 2023

We can see that she is looking radiant in that powder blue gown. Siddharth Kannan says she is the present and future of the TV industry. Sumbul Touqeer smiles in a shy manner. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Fahmaan Khan shares casting couch experience, Ayesha Singh reacts to request of reel with Neil Bhatt and more

Jee phyuuur jungli. You are worth it #SumbulTouqueerKhan https://t.co/FjVSGwpV5p — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) May 20, 2023

This has warmed the hearts of all fans of the two. Fahmaan Khan has maintained that while there might be disagreements he still holds her as a friend. He has always gushed about her talent. This warmed the hearts of all fans of SuMaan. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan shares his harrowing casting couch experience; reveals being 'hugged in a very uncomfortable way'

Trending Now

Fammy biggest supporter and Cheerleader of her ❤️❤️❤️? — Kavi (@Kavita_tre) May 21, 2023

Congratulations Sumbul you look stunning in this outfit I just love love you ? #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulSquad — Kuber Ahmadi (@AhmadiKuber) May 21, 2023

I had told u na @kingkisunshine u will hear jungli again. Didn't believe me na?? — F Rahman (@Fam13_) May 20, 2023

I thought it was fake id ? firstly I checked the user name ? — FANBOY (@THEFANBOY__) May 21, 2023

Fahmaan Khan donned the hat of a director for the music video, Beirada. It is rumored that he might be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers and channel had made him numerous offers for Bigg Boss 16 but he said no. There is buzz that Sumbul Touqeer might join Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.