Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's friendship or alleged relationship has been the talk of the town for a really long time. The two are heavily shipped together by their fans as AruDeep. It all began during Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep and Arunita were both participants and top performers. Their chemistry on stage and their vocal prowess have been so amazing that they would enthral the audience always. Which is one of the reasons why they will always be paired together for performances. Now, are they really a couple? Pawandeep and Arunita's good friend Mohd Danish has split the beans. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and more: 7 TV stars who proved that being out of shape is normal

The popular Indian Idol 12 singer says that Pawandeep and Arunita are very, very good friends for real. Danish heaped praises on their friendship and said that they are best of friends and have a unique bond. When prodded on whether he thinks there's really romance brewing between the two, Danish said, "Mujhe toh aise nahin laga. (I don't think so)." However, he did add that everyone on the sets would enjoy teasing Pawandeep and Arunita together. Be it , the host or even the judge , whenever anyone would tease Pawandeep and Arunita together, the contestant would add to it and have more fun. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Avinash Sachdeva REACTS on split with Palak Purswani, Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' remark for Pratik Sehajpal's mom and more

Recently, Arunita celebrated her birthday. Pawandeep had shared a couple of posts for Arunita on her special day. Pawandeep and Arunita were supposed to feature in a musical series together but the latter backed out later as she just wanted to focus on singing. AruDeep fans were slightly disheartened with the same. There were speculations that their friendship has gone kaput and so. But that is not the case. However, they are happy that Arunita is still providing the vocals. Also Read - Birthday girl Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan's romantic jugalbandi is a treat for all Arudeep shippers – watch video