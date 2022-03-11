Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's marriage in trouble? Actor REACTS to speculations following his viral post

and Neha Swami are right now becoming the hot favourite couple in the TV industry. The couple has participated in Smart Jodi and they are indeed just adorable together. However, there was a strong buzz that there is trouble in their marriage and all thanks to Arjun's post that went VIRAL. The post shared by Arjun had that 'Forever is a lie' with a heartbroken emoticon and many speculated that all is not well between the couple. However, Arjun has finally reacted to the speculations around his relationship. He took to his Instagram and shared another post of him along with his wife and wrote, " This love is forever!!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life...Received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it shows how much people care and love us. Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love …#love #life #arjunbijlani #nehaswami #shaadi #forever @nehaswamibijlani." Also Read - Smart Jodi: Bhagyashree-Himalay Dassani, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma - Take a look at the highest paid couples on the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Arjuna and Neha have been lovebirds over the years and after that, they got hitched in 2013 and after two years of their marriage they welcomed their first child Ayaan Bijlani. Right now Arjun and Neha are one of the favourite Jodi in Smart Jodi. Talking about how they met and fell in LOVE, Arjun had said, " It was 18-19 years back. Those were the struggling days. I didn't even sign my first show. I went to a 5-star place in Juhu with my friends – did some jugaad for the entry. She came from Lucknow. Some common friend invited her. She was sitting, and I noticed her below knee-length hair. She had poker-straight hair. Sometimes from the backside, you are able to tell that the person can be pretty. I walked in front of her slowly and I was like, 'Ladki to badi pyaari hai.' That's how we met and began talking". Their love story is indeed no less than a fairytale.