Arjun Bijlani clears air around dating rumours with Mouni Roy, says ‘Not every friendship needs a romantic angle’

Discover what actor Arjun Bijlani said as he broke silence on dating rumours with actress Mouni Roy. He even called out gossip pages for making baseless accusations.

Arjun Bijlani clears air around dating rumours with Mouni Roy, says ‘Not every friendship needs a romantic angle’

Bollywood is always flying with rumours about new couples, doesn’t matter if teh two have just met, are strangers or are nothing more than friends. While fans shipping stars make sense, gossip pages posting dating allegations on actors is not okay at all. This is what happened with actors Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy recently.

Lately, rumours about Mouni and Arjun being in a committed relationship have been making rounds on teh internet. Arjun decided to put these rumours to rest and finally break his silence on what is really happening. He posted a long note talking about these rumours and how a gossip page just needs a headline. Let’s find out what actor Arjun Bijlani says to shut down his dating rumours with Mouni Roy.

Arjun Bijlani shuts down dating rumours with Mouni Roy

After seeing false, baseless dating rumours about him and Mouni, Arjun gave gossip pages the answer they deserved. The Naagin actor took to social media and posted a long message addressed to these gossip pages. Arjun’s message read, “Dear clickbait pages, two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline."

Further, Arjun explained the reason behind their recent interactions, which led to gossip pages linking them together. He further added, "Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time," indicating that his support for Mouni stemmed purely from their long-standing friendship and concern for her well-being.

Arjun Bijlani clears air around dating rumours with Mouni Roy

The actor further urged these clickbait pages to verify facts before publishing their stories. "Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create," he said. The actor expressed his disappointment in the media, saying, " Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create. It's disappointing to see certain pages publish completely baseless stories in the name of entertainment.”

The actor concluded his message saying, ‘We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't.’

Arjun’s message for the media was very clear, and we hope that people follow through with it. We hope that Mouni has a speedy recovery and that she and he continue to be friends.

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