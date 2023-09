Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are making sure that they are in headlines always. Elvish Yadav won the show and became the first wild card to win Bigg Boss. However, he has been getting into controversies since then. First it was his issues with Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz and then it was Arjun Bijlani’s tweet that left him upset. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani, Elvish Yadav online spat: Naagin star avoids talking about the controversy amidst Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

It happened so that Arjun wrote, “Big boss karke some people and their fan clubs have forgotten how to respect women. Sad !!” Arjun did not take anyone’s name but Elvish replied to his post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Elvish wrote, “Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav calls Arjun Bijlani 'a woman' after the latter takes an indirect dig at him

Arjun reacts to Elvish's tweet

Arjun did not speak about the controversy during Ganesh Chaturthi, but the actor has now opened up about it. He spoke to TellyChakkar and said that he didn't tweet anything wrong, it was very basic. He said that he did not mention anyone's name and so he feels it was just blown out of proportion. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion: Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more catch up at success bash; Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani go missing

He said that it all ended there for him and so he did not reply to anyone. He mentioned that he is in a good state of mind and is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi hence he does not want to get into controversies.

Arjun feels he was not wrong with the tweet

He further added that he did not feel anything wrong in what he said. He has given his opinion in the previous seasons as well. The actor shared, “I genuinely feel that if anyone has an opinion about something they should voice it out. Why can't I speak about women being ill - treated? What is the problem and I don't think it was meant for anybody specific, I don't want to name anyone.”

Earlier, Asim had indirectly slammed Elvish Yadav during a concert. Asim claimed that nobody can take his of Sidharth Shukla’s place. Elvish had bashed Asim after these comments.