Arjun Bijlani has been one of the most popular TV stars. He is currently seen as Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. He has been loved for his performance in the show. Earlier too, his TV shows have got good response from the audience. He has been a part of shows like Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and many more. He has also done many reality shows and even hosted them.

The actor has been a big devotee of Lord Ganesha. Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi he brings Bappa home and does puja with devotion. Even on his reality shows, he has confessed how he got all the success because of Ganpati bappa. Arjun has always given the credit of his success to Lord Ganesh.

This year too, the actor will bring home Bappa with the same devotion and love. Ganesh Chaturthi is tomorrow and the actor spoke to BollywoodLife about why this festival is so special for him. He also revealed that he has made sure that his son, Ayan knows all the puja rituals.

Arjun Bijlani shares Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in his heart

He said, “Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in my heart, our devotion and love for Bappa remain as strong as ever. To me, it's not just a festival; it's a time to connect with our spirituality. It is when our families come together to create beautiful memories with loads of get-togethers. In fact, I ensure that my son knows every step of the Puja rituals so that he learns our values and traditions. Now, he knows the aarti also a little bit. This year, we will immerse the idol in a small artificial pond at home, a practice that reminds us of the divine connection with nature.”

Arjun also wished his fans and prays to God that he will bless us all. The actor shared, “May Lord Ganesha bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing the fans a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi, filled with love and togetherness.”

Apart from TV shows, reality shows, Arjun has also been a part of web series like State of Seige: 26/11 and Roohaniyat.