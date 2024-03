One of TV's top stars Arjun Bijlani had to rush to the hospital as he experienced severe pain in his abdomen. The TV hunk got diagnosed with appendicitis. The doctors have operated on him. Due to this issue, he missed the shoot of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Arjun Bijlani who is one of TV's fittest stars has hardly had any complications because of his health. His wife, Neha Swami said that the operation has been a successful one. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "I am so grateful to the doctors and God that his surgery went well thanks to all his near and dear ones his fans and followers for their wishes and prayers during this tough time. Everyone's wishes and prayers mean a lot to us. Thank you so much. Om gan ganpataya namah (sic)." Also Read - Before Shoaib Ibrahim for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, THESE contestants were called fixed winners

Arjun Bijlani sought wishes from his fans

Arjun Bijlani sought wishes from his fans

Arjun Bijlani posted a video before his surgery on social media. He asked fans for their good wishes to make a speedy recovery. It looked like he was in good spirits despite his painful condition. The doctors have now advised him bed rest for a couple of weeks. In a press note, Neha Swami has said that the operation went well. It seems he was in immense pain yesterday. She stated, "It was heart-breaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."

Arjun Bijlani is going to miss the shoot of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti for some days. The hunk became popular with his show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He made a comeback on TV with the role of Ritik Raheja in Naagin. Arjun Bijlani is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. We wish him a speedy recovery.