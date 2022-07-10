WOW! Now, this revelation is something that will melt Arjun Bijlani fans instantly. Ranbir Kapoor who is busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera was on a show hosted by Arjun and he revealed that the actor was his classmate left everyone surprised. This video will instantly remind you of Billu Barbar film that features Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan as buddies. Though the situation of both the actors is extremely different, the bond was indeed endearing to see. Ranbir Kapoor even mentions that he is proud of his laurels. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik and more TV beauties who flaunted their love for Nude coloured dresses [View Pics]

Ranbir Kapoor makes Arjun Bijlani emotional

Ranbir impromptly tells everyone addressing Arjun Bijlani, " Arjun, yaha log jaante nahi hai ki aap aur mai atually bacpan se ek dusre ko jaante hai. We were in the same school, same class, same football house. And it feels so great to see everything that you are doing, the fact that you are a father and you are such a great host and all the work that you do. It's heartwarming to see a colleague and a friend of mine do so well". This leaves Arjun damn emotional and he immediately walks toward the stage to hug Ranbir Kapoor. This video of the actor is winning hearts for all right reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most humble actors in the industry and he has time and again proved it. Seeing Arjun and Ranbir's bromance on the stage, the fans are even more excited to see them together in the show Star Parivaar where Ranbir had come to promote his film Shamshera along with . While Ranbir Kapoor is going to be a father very soon and he shares this excitement wherever he goes and openly talks about it. Ranbir and Alia announced their pregnancy just a few weeks ago The couple got married on April 14, 2022, and are also waiting for their first film together .