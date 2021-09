The big news is here as the popular TV star has won the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Yes, while the finale episode will be aired in the upcoming weekend, the news of the TV hunk winning the stunt-reality show has taken the social media by storm. While his fans are super happy with this news, many have slammed the makers and channels for being biased as they felt and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya were deserving winners. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mahabharat actor Vishal Kotian to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show

#KarishmaTanna & #ArjunBijlani worst winner of kkk ever for me. I like arjun but ,honestly he doesn't deserve this trophy.

For me #RahulVaidya & #DivyankaTripathi are true winner — Pooja? (@jaaniye_pooja) September 21, 2021

Most unimpressive winner I must say — Taylordraws (@Ronik_A5) September 21, 2021

Colours ke damad ko hi jitayenge yah log public ka winner Rahul Vaidya — Rkvian Salman (@SalmanShaikh_09) September 21, 2021

Arjun ne kiya kya hai show m???? Fight should be between Vishal or divaynka — Shreya? (@Shreya38689543) September 21, 2021

Seriously??? Divz deserves this more ?✋❤️.. Anyway congratz Arjun ?? — Shara | ?? (@sharaofficial19) September 21, 2021

Fixed winner ???????????????????? — Jasly(❤️) Lover (@JaslyLover17) September 21, 2021

Lol !not surprized at all ?? Water stunts deke & BGM bajake

finally WINNER bena diye ? Congrats AB thats it ..baki deserving winner according to overall performance either #DivyankaTripathi

Ya #RahulVaidya 4 me#KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Annie (@MadhuriSmita) September 21, 2021

What can we expect from @ColorsTV ??

Nonsense ? Colors ka laadla jamayi #ArjunBijlani won..It was predicted from day 1..@Divyanka_T you are a real winner.#DivyankaTripathi — Saumya?HBD Anjali(AG)??♥️ (@SaumyaShilpian) September 21, 2021

Mujhe toh ab buraa lagta hi nahi..bcz nothing new ?

Sabko pataa hota hai last me ky hoga fir q itni expectations rakhni? Pls change your strategy yaar ab pak gaye..@ColorsTV ? — NAAZ? ღ I Love SS ღ (@ShaikhNaaz22) September 21, 2021

So predictable. In Colors reality shows, most of the time undeserving candidates win. Arjun wasn't deserving to be even in the final 6. K medal saved him or else he would have been eliminated instead of Saorbh. — Rani (@_Rani_Dixit) September 21, 2021

Not deserving for sure.colors channel is too biased all the time. — Fatema Ibrahim (@FatemaI98366336) September 22, 2021

After that lame jokes torture section "arjun the wild"? throughout this season of #KhatronKeKhiladi, it was pretty evident WHO the channel @ColorsTV & the show were projecting potential winner from the start. Underrated: @rahulvaidya23

Unlucky: @SANAKHAN_93

Good: @Divyanka_T — ViSHaL ?? (@vishal_z3) September 21, 2021

The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is hosted by will be aired on September 26. So, do you think Arjun Bijlani is the deserving winner of the show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vivek Dahiya pens a motivating and cute post for wife Divyanka Tripathi ahead of the finale; says, 'Tum “winning” ke uppar ho'