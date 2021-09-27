Arti Singh had a successful stint on Bigg Boss 13 and many attributed it to the wonderful support she got from Sidharth Shukla, who was one of her close friends. But after his demise, it has come to the fore that she was not in touch with him for two years, and revealed why she did so. Arti Singh told The Times Of India that she regrets doing so. As we know, he passed away in the first week of September. Arti Singh said the talk and criticism of her coming in between Sidharth Shukla's equation with Shehnaaz Gill impacted her emotionally and mentally. This was why she decided to stay away from him. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 4 pictures of Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and others that will leave you in splits

She told The Times Of India, "I wasn’t in touch with Sidharth for almost two years. The last time we spoke was on February 15, 2019. Hamaari baat hi nahi hui (We didn't speak after). I was quite affected by what was being said about my friendship with Sidharth. I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship. That deeply affected me. After that, I decided to let them be. I didn’t want to come in between their friendship. I am not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone’s life." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Arti Singh faces brunt of Govind-Krushna Abhishek's tussle; Hina Khan RECALLS Sidharth Shukla comforting her after father's demise

Arti Singh was one of the first to rush to his place after the news broke out. She says she regrets not calling him up, and should have followed her heart. Arti Singh said that her heart goes out to Shehnaaz after this tragedy. She told the paper, "I regret the fact that I didn’t stay in touch with him. Though I thought of calling him on a couple of occasions, I didn’t because I felt that he was happy aur maine socha ki usse apni zindagi jeene do (and I thought of letting him be). I was just happy to see him happy and wanted to let him be. But no one expected something like this to happen. It’s unfortunate and devastating. My heart goes out to Shehnaaz. The incident has taught me to follow my heart." Fans will remember how Shehnaaz Gill's dad also teased Arti Singh for being a third wheel on the show. Also Read - Govinda-Krushna Abhishek fallout: Arti Singh OPENS UP on facing the consequences of the ongoing tussle