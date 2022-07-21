Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie or Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Whom do you feel more sorry for? Vote Now

Imlie fans are heartbroken. The dream pair of Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) is now shown as separated. Of late, we saw how Preesha and Rudra met after five long years in Yeh Hai Chahatein. On the other hand, the adorable duo of Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) are also meeting after five years of separation. Fans of Imlie have mixed reactions to this whole separation of ASR and his lady love. The whole love track of Aryan and Imlie had been like a dream. The character got immense love for being a feminist. Also Read - Will Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor let paps click his and Alia Bhatt's baby's pictures or take Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli route? Actor responds

Aryan Singh Rathore got a lot of love as he was a man with a spine unlike most of the male leads of ITV who go dumb when they have to truly take a stand. The only thing that has gone against is that he had lost his emotional balance when his wife is dealing with the trauma of losing a child. Fans were saddened to see that Imlie just after a miscarriage had to leave Delhi to head back to her home in Pagdandiya. But fans noticed how Imlie did not tell the whole truth to her mom, Meethi. The baby which Imlie had brought home belonged to Malini and Aditya Kumar Tripathi. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor calls Anushka Sharma ‘anxiety queen’ as he makes fun of her mental health; netizens strongly slam the star

Like Aryan, Ram Kapoor of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 also seem to be suffering for no reason. In his case, the situation looks worse as Priya took the blame for her family, and went to jail. He is also unaware of what happened in the past. They have kept the identity of Pihu also hidden from him. She is known as the daughter of Krish. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE

The two male leads of both these shows have shown more spine, trust and love than most others. As a viewer, whom do you feel more sorry for?