As Anupamaa gets married to Anuj, Rupali Ganguly recalls her own wedding with Ashwin K Verma; says, 'Ours was hilarious'

Rupali Ganguly opened up about her real wedding with Ashwin K Verma as MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna tie the knot. Rupali Ganguly's real wedding was not as elaborate as MaAn Ka Shubh Vivah. Read on...