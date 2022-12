The holiday season just got better for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they announced that they are expecting their first child together. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2020. And two years later, they are now all set to embrace parenthood. It is indeed one of the most exciting times of their lives. Congratulatory posts and messages are pouring in for Gauahar and Zaid ever since they announced the happy news. And now, Zaid's father, renowned music composer Ismail Darbar has expressed his happiness on the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly: Popular TV actors who own lavish houses

Gauahar Khan announces pregnancy with Zaid Darbar

A couple of hours ago, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a video online through which they made their pregnancy announcement. Gauahar and Zaid asked for blessings for the child. From the moment she shared the news, wishes have been pouring in. Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Dia Mirza, Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij, Awez Darbar and others started pouring in congratulatory messages for them both.

Check out Gauahar Khan's pregnancy announcement video post here:

Ismail Darbar expresses his happiness

The happy news is spreading everywhere and it has become a big thing in Entertainment News. Zaid Darbar's father Ismail Darbar shared that he is extremely happy that he is going to be a grandfather for the first time. "Main dada banne wala hoon and this will be the most joyous occasion in our lives," he told the portal. Ismail said that he will pray for the baby's health and prosperous future. He adds that he wants his grandchild to have a blessed life.

Another report in ETimes states that Zaid and Gauahar's baby is due in April 2023. Gauahar has previously slammed the constant pregnancy-related questions ever since they got married. The actress had opened up about their pregnancy plans saying that she wants to start a family but her work life has been very hectic because of this she would not get to see Zaid much at all.