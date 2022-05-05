's sister Arpita Khan Sharma held a gala Eid bash and Shehnaaz Gill was invited to the same. A video of her hugging and giving Salman Khan a kiss on the neck has gone viral. The paparazzi captured the moment when she told everyone that Salman Khan had come to drop her to her car. Now, this has not impressed some section of people. Many have felt that Shehnaaz Gill lacked some decorum while doing this. Salman Khan is way senior to her in the industry. Netizens felt that she could have maintained a little bit more etiquette given his seniority. Also Read - Chhavi Mittal talks about 'normalcy' post breast cancer surgery; pens she is recovering 'beautifully'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In fact, people have now started trolling her too. Some have called her chhapri and chichhori. In the middle of all this, someone shared an old tweet of Sidharth Shukla. Take a look at it... Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mahima Makwana and other TV actresses who share a close bond with Salman Khan

Always be careful of what you hear about a woman Rumour either come from a man who can't have her or a woman who can't compete with her ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 20, 2015

The tweet is from the year 2015. Fans know it as the period when he was working on the show, Dil Se Dil Tak. His tenure on the show was a highly controversial one. His friendships with both and were closely discussed in the media. The tweet comes during that phase. Sidharth Shukla always made it clear that he would stand by his friends till the end no matter what. Also Read - Palak Tiwari is as savage as mom Shweta Tiwari; REACTS to trolls, says, 'Ye log kabhi khush nahi honge'

Fans still remember the emotional moment from Bigg Boss 13 when he told that he did always be there for her. The conversation happened outside. Sidharth Shukla had hinted at how he lost a friend suddenly, and the pain it caused him. Life has been hard for Shehnaaz Gill in the past one year, but she is facing it bravely.