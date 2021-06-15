Asha Negi REVEALS facing hateful comments post breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani; says, 'People have no chills'

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's break-up came as a shock for their fans. They were one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Their lovey-dovey pictures and videos made fans love them as a couple. It was last year when they broke up but have not divulged details about why they parted ways. However, they both keep wishing each other on birthdays and also promote each other's work on social media. Asha and Rithvik are on talking terms but it seems some of their fans are not liking it. Yes, in an interview with India Today, Asha Negi revealed that she has been getting hate comments on social media post her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani. Asha said that people still message her and ask why she brokeup with Rithvik and leave comments like 'why did you break up', 'you guys were so nice together'. Also Read - What to watch today on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Sweet Tooth, The Walking Dead and more Top Apocalypse series and movies

"I know those were good times, but it's our lives and we have a right to choose what we want for our lives. People don't think much about that. They are right there on your head judging you for your personal choices. It's so sad that people don't understand that just because we are public figures you can't write anything and everything. Agar public figure hai toh kya feelings nahi hai. We are also humans, "she added. The Pavitra Rishta actress said that earlier those comments and messages did affect her but now she ignores them. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi spoke about her bond with Rithvik now.

She had said, "It's good. We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, we want to say or convey something to each other, we do that and it's all normal. He has moved on, I have moved on. It has been more than a year now, we all should move on." Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani were in a relationship for more than seven years.