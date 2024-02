Ashi Singh has made a mark for herself in Indian TV at a very young age. The actress became famous for her performance as Naina Sameer Maheshwari on Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The show was a craze on social media and she cemented her place as one of the best young actresses out there. Well, Ashi Singh went to play Princess Jasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. This happened after Avneet Kaur did good-bye to the project. She had been having health issues, and needed a break to rejuvenate herself. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer, Ashi Singh, Reem Shaikh and other under-25 actresses who are national crushes [View Pics]

Ashi Singh spoke about trolling by fans of Avneet Kaur

In a recent podcast, Ashi Singh said that she got a lot of abuses from fans of Avneet Kaur after she replaced her on the show. Fans adored the pairing of Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur on Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The two were christened as #SidNeet by fans. When Ashi Singh joined in, they called her a lot of names. In a podcast interview, Ashi Singh said she was devastated when they referred to her as an 'Aunty'. However, the actress decided to ignore the trolls and work on the show. She also said she never got a chance to meet Avneet Kaur though both of them are in same age.

Ashi Singh's close bond with Siddharth Nigam

The two are very good friends. She has said that she is very close to the mother of Siddharth Nigam. She visits his place and spends time with Mrs Nigam. He also said that she is his close friend. It seems the two discuss work and take opinions of one another. Siddharth Nigam was seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.