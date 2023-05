Veteran actor left many surprised with his second marriage at the age of 69 with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, who is quite younger than him, but as they say, love has no age bars. While the 60-year-old is married, his first wife goes all cryptic on Instagram with her posts and stories. As soon as Ashish Vidyarthi’s second marriage pictures went viral on the internet, his first wife Rajoshi (Piloo Vidyarthi) took her to Instagram and shared a cryptic post that read," The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that". Also Read - Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60

Was Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi unaware of his second marriage with Rupali Barua? The actress shared a cryptic post soon after his intimate wedding.

In her other Instagram stories, she spoke about overthinking and deserved peace: " May the overthinking and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You've been strong long enough; it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it.". While she even shared a post of hers where she speaks about moving on, it looks like the actress didn't get a closer look from Ashish yet.

Ashish Vidyarthi did an intimate wedding in Assam with Rupali Barua and has become the talk of the town. Speaking about his marriage at this age, Vidyarti spoke to TOI and reportedly said," At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening". Talking about when they met, Ashish said, " "We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But we both wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.". Ashish has a huge and impressive body of work across Bollywood, South and television.