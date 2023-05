One of the most loved jodis from Bigg Boss 13 is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The two met on the show and he fell head over heels in love with the gorgeous Punjabi singer. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been together since then. The two have also collaborated for some music videos. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have millions of adoring fans. Some days back, she had shared a picture of hers from what looked like a trip to Mecca. But then, rumors came that the two had split. Now, Asim Riaz has shared pic of them together. This has given relief to fans. Also Read - After Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan ropes in Asim Riaz for Kick 2? Fans take news with a pinch of salt [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ ? (@asimriaz77.official)

A couple of weeks back, Himanshi Khurana had put out a tweet that caused a lot of speculations. One of them was if the two had called it quits. The singer was immensely trolled after she posted that pic in a black abaya. As we know, inter-faith celebrity couples are facing immense trolling. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Asim Riaz and more celebs trolled for visiting religious places due to THIS reason

Log mujhe dharam ki paribhasha btate hai ……. shuruyaat gaali se karte hai ? — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 29, 2023

The pic shared by Asim Riaz is being taken as a sign that a new song might come out soon. But it could be a throwback from the number, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam that came out two years back. The song was sung by Amaal and featured Arijit Singh. In the video, we could see that Asim Riaz had an injured arm. It looks like he wanted to send out a message for the intense speculations that they have split. Also Read - Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz leave for Mecca before Eid; get trolled for wearing Ihram at the airport; netizens say, ‘Raaste se hi towel pehen lia hai’ [Watch video]

Trending Now

Asim Riaz sent shockwaves after his interview with Siddharth Kannan. He spoke about how he felt after he did not win Bigg Boss 13. The young man also hinted at nepotism in the industry and how it affects young women. Asim Riaz said a big Bollywood person made a promise to his dad about Asim's Bollywood debut but nothing materialised. Soon, rumours floated that he is playing a pivotal role in . But the production house denied all the claims saying the movie was only in the scripting phase.