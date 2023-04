Asim Riaz was spotted at the airport along with brother Umar Riaz as he was making his way to Mecca. Both the Ria brothers were seen wearing Ihram mom their way as they were directly heading to Mecca during this holy month of Ramadan, and the fans are hailing the actors for visiting this holy place. This is the second time Asim is travelling to Mecca; earlier he was seen visiting the holy place with Aly Goni. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for getting spotted at the airport as he was wearing Ihram. There are many netizens who trolled the rapper for wearing the Ihram on his way and are saying what was the need to wear the towels on their way. Also Read - Aly Goni rallies in support of BFF Asim Riaz after Faizan Ansari's defamatory comments; calls out media house [Read Tweet]

Well, earlier too, Asim was trolled for visiting Mecca and getting clicked, and there was one person named Faizal Ansari who called him a terrorist and claimed to be taking legal action against the star for donning long hair and more. Aly Goni slammed the media house for carrying this hatred and slammed Faizan for the same. Even was trolled for making Mecca a tourist place as he clicked there and posted the pictures on her Instagram profile. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants: Asim Riaz, Sanaya Irani, Prince Narula to be on Rohit Shetty's show? Check full list

I don’t care who this guy is but shame on these media portal who are actually posting all this non sense on their pages just for views and likes. Using word “terrorist” even after knowing about the person.. Shame on y’all ?? pic.twitter.com/nXOzEWZu5T — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 5, 2023