Asim Riaz has been trolled on social media for his flop show by netizens in Kolkata. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up's video of performing on the stage for Holi festival in Kolkata is receiving a lot of backlash, as they claim he literally bored the audience and there were no crowd to be a part of his show. And now Asim Riaz fans have come to his defence and are sharing another video of him from the same show that shows a huge crowd cheering for the rapper.

And his fans never fail to target Shehnaaz Gill just like him. They shared two pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and circled the hard drink bottle that was around Shehnaaz's Holi celebration; another picture was of Asim clicking a selfie from his Kolkata show in Holi. Asim and Shehnaaz shared a bitter relationship in Big Brother 13's house due to Sidharth Shukla. Sana was always by Shukla's side and locked horns many times with Asim, the late actor.

#AsimRiaz ? at a Holi event in Kolkatta. He is creating his own success. People want to watch him, that's why he is there. pic.twitter.com/ynbTfJlIzQ — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) March 10, 2023

Asim Riaz was recently termed arrogant after he claimed Bigg Boss 13 was rigged and Sidharth Shukla was a fixed winner as last minute the makers decided to do live voting to not make him win. Asim's allegation didn't go down well with Sidharth Shukla fans, and they lashed him out strongly, calling him a jealous individual and asking him to move on.

Shehnaaz Gill chose not to react to Asim Riaz's claims and chose to maintain her dignified silence. Meanwhile Shehbaz took an indirect dig at Asim Riaz and noted that there is only one tiger in the jungle, and that is Sidharth Shukla.