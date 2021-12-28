Yesterday, a video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing went viral on social media. After a few hours, Asim Riaz tweeted, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat...kya baat..…. #Newworld.” Fans of Shehnaaz thought that Asim took a dig at the actress, and soon ‘SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ’ started trending on Twitter. This morning, Asim’s girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, defended him on Twitter, and now, finally, Asim has revealed whether his tweet was for Shehnaaz or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh attacked, Deets Inside | Watch

The model-rapper tweeted a note which read, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now.. I lost one of my good friend last month from jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying Ryt now in Goa.. so I actually telling them not who u all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up say it directly… I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.” Also Read - Urfi Javed wanted ‘to end’ her life; opens up about her struggle in career and love life

The netizens have two different opinions about Asim's clarification. While some are happy that he clarified, some are still upset with him. A Twitter user wrote, "It is still wrong, Asim... It is still wrong. People have their own ways of grieving. You are basically judging your own people then. The note now should have been an apology, not a justification. Socho, samjho, phir react karo."

Another user tweeted, "Good to see you clearing this up Asim. Guess it was more of disappointment in that case which seemed very different due to the choice of words used. It's good to see you clarifying which means, you care about your people including the ones who have always supported you."

Another user tweeted, “Good to see you clearing this up Asim. Guess it was more of disappointment in that case which seemed very different due to the choice of words used. It's good to see you clarifying which means, you care about your people including the ones who have always supported you.”

Asim, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla were a part of the Bigg Boss 13. Initially, in the reality show, Asim and Sidharth were very good friends, but later the two were against each other. Shehnaaz and Sidharth never revealed if they were in a relationship. But, the fans loved their jodi. Sidharth passed away in September this year.