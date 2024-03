Asim Riaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 made news for his split with Himanshi Khurana. The runners-up of the epic season fell in love with the Punjabi actress and singer on the show. They were together for a long time during which they also faced a lot of trolling. Some months back, they declared that they have decided to end their affair due to religious differences. Before that, Himanshi Khurana had gone to Mecca with him, and even posed in the traditional Arabic abaya. The split of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana came as a shock to their millions of fans. Also Read - Umar Riaz finally reacts on brother Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Breakup, 'Don't Give It Importance Like It Was Divorce'

Asim Riaz puts up a cryptic post on X

Asim Riaz has put out the below post on X. The reality show contestant said that some journeys were meant to be made alone. Fans are wondering if he is not yet over his breakup with Himanshi Khurana. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz split: Bigg Boss 13 runner-up confirms he asked her to clarify on the religious difference angle

some roads you have to take alone !

no family, no friends , no partner

Just you and God ! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) March 5, 2024

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana said that they sacrificed their love for the sake of religion. The news came as a shock to millions. People wondered how they managed to stick together for such a long time if they knew it would be an issue in the future. We have seen how celebs like Devoleena Bhattacharjee were trolled for their inter-faith marriages. His brother Umar Riaz said the split took an emotional toll. He also said that such relationships forged on reality shows face a lot of challenges when they come out in the real world. He said that people tend to overlook a number of things. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana gets royally trolled for revealing that Asim Riaz and she are separating over religious differences