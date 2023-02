Asim Riaz has been trending since the morning after his explosive interview with Sidharth Kannan where eh spoke about the makers who already chose a biased winner in Sidharth Shukla as they started the live voting for fifteen minutes just to defeat him. While Asim Riaz's fans are hailing him as a real king, and late actor Sidharth Shula's fans are sure only lashing out at him and are asking him to move on and stop crying over what has happened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz calls Sidharth Shukla's win as rigged; his interview goes VIRAL

Ye aj bhi vahi pe hai isliye kuch nhi kr pa rha. Season is 0v€r bro, and #SidharthShukla is the most deserving winner in the history of #BiggBoss accept it and move ahead. ?pic.twitter.com/TZZS77FCgP — ??????? ✧ (@medico_sane) February 25, 2023

Asim Riaz has a whole generation of haters ?... He is still stuck on bb13... Get a life bro ...there is only one GOAT n that's our #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ArJsDX2yAb — Muskan Sangwan (@MuskanSangwan12) February 26, 2023

if " apny paon me khud khulhadi marna " had a face

first shilpa shinde & now asim riaz overconfident , arrogant behavior & zero professionalism.

pic.twitter.com/R75ZG4wuuS — Noor Fatima✨??? (@fatima_n00r1) February 25, 2023

In the same interview, Asim Riaz even spoke about how he had made Sidharth Shukla his dear friend and he immensely misses him, revealing of seeing him in his dream after his death Asim took his parents and said how his death changed his life completely. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shehnaaz Gill; Bigg Boss contestants who got trolled over their changed attitude after coming out of the house

Bhaisiyans highlighted other parts of the interview, just to trigger fd war or want to collect sympathy for the there ?

Why they didn't highlighted this part ??#SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/5SJcsOgYNw — Sid? ki ?Shree ? (@tanu_sidfan) February 26, 2023

Asim and Sidharth friendship and enmity was one of the highlight of the show. Both the actors were very fond of each other and on the day of Sidharth's loss one could see the void in Asim Riaz's eyes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shiv Thakare, Asim Riaz and more – Meet the most popular first runner-ups of Salman Khan's show who won despite losing