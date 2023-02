Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's bond in Bigg Boss 13 was the most talked-about. They started off as good friends but then their friendship went kaput. From friendship to rivalry - their bond saw many ups and downs over the course of Bigg Boss 13. Many wished that they remained friends forever but destiny had a different plan. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were the top two contestants of the show and the TV actor won the show. But the most shocking was Sidharth Shukla's death in 2021. In the latest interview, Asim Riaz spoke about the same. Also Read - Here's how Shehnaaz Gill reacted to Asim Riaz’s remark on Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss win being rigged [Exclusive]

Asim Riaz explains the dream he had about Sidharth Shukla

Despite the rivalry, Asim Riaz was the first one to reach the hospital when the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise hit the headlines. He was there throughout. He visited the crematorium and extended his support to the family. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim Riaz spoke about when Sidharth Shukla died. He said that the late star came into his dreams on the day of his demise. Asim Riaz mentioned that the dream was like that of Sidharth Shukla hugging him after he saw his Bigg Boss 13 journey during the finale week. He said he woke up right after and his cousin called him to check the news. Asim Riaz also added, "I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days)." Also Read - Did Shehnaaz Gill's brother Badesha Shehbaz take a cryptic dig at Asim Riaz's viral interview? Fans say, 'Savage as always'

Check out the video of Asim Riaz below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Asim Riaz has also been trending on social media today as many slammed him for stating that Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged. Also Read - Asim Riaz gets strongly slammed by Sidharth Shukla fans over his remarks on Bigg Boss 13 winner; ask him to MOVE ON