Well, a new controversy has erupted tonight. Today, we saw some lovely videos of Shehnaaz Gill dancing at the engagement party of her manager. After a long time, the lady looked happy. Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely devastated after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, and everyone was concerned about her. The actress also did limited promotions for her film, Honsla Rakh. The young lady has found emotional support from her family, Sidharth Shukla's family and fans in this tough phase. Everyone had been praying that she gets the strength to move on, and finds her lost smile and enthusiasm.

Well, Asim Riaz put out a tweet that read, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Clapping hands sign

Kya baat...kya baat..…. #Newworld."

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon ?

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

Fans are wondering if the tweet was directed to Shehnaaz Gill. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla started off as brothers in Bigg Boss 13 but later became rivals. They were the key players in an iconic season. Fans are upset with Asim Riaz and reacted like this on social media...

Nalla ka project aw raha hay isliya ya sab kiya koye fayda nahi ? Nalla SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ https://t.co/7XctZkMnhS — Paru(sidnaaz❤️) (@sidnaaz_paru) December 27, 2021

A gift for you @imrealasim ??

You're Trending at no.1 in India...!! Next time soch kar pnga lena ..!!! SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ ... Nalla...!! pic.twitter.com/ZWFgEKHnsb — Jatti ᥫ᭡ ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ ✨ (@_jatti_attitude) December 27, 2021

IT IS NOT BEEN CALLED OUT BECAUSE IT IS FOR #ShehnaazGill

IT IS CALLED OUT BECAUSE IT INHUMANE TO ANOTHER LEVEL SAME AS PAID TROLLERS ON SM IS @imrealasim IS EVEN A CELEB HE IS NO LESS THAN NALLA TROLLERS ON SM

SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — ?✨Aastha✨?????????? (@AasthaT63196202) December 27, 2021

Bol Ye Raha Hai Jisnein 5th SEPT KO HI APNA NAYA GAANA RELEASE KARA THA ...JO ITNE GAMM MEIN THA KE GIRLFRIEND KE SAATH VACATION MANARAHA THA 18TH SEPT SE..

YE CHUTIYE BATAAEGE AB !

AND DARE ANYONE COME TO ME WITH AN EXPLANATION ! I HATE THEM !!

SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — SidShuklaLoops? (@SidShuklaLoops) December 27, 2021

Salman ko sahi pehchan hay logo ki

.

Sale teri insult to national tv pe Salman ne ki SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — Bidisha_Sidnaaz/SSS (@SidNaazian_Bidu) December 27, 2021

We can see that people are not impressed with this. The whole Bigg Boss 13 gang had reunited at the funeral of Sidharth Shukla. It was a reunion that no one expected. The distraught visuals of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill will stay with us forever.