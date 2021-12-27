Well, a new controversy has erupted tonight. Today, we saw some lovely videos of Shehnaaz Gill dancing at the engagement party of her manager. After a long time, the lady looked happy. Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely devastated after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, and everyone was concerned about her. The actress also did limited promotions for her film, Honsla Rakh. The young lady has found emotional support from her family, Sidharth Shukla's family and fans in this tough phase. Everyone had been praying that she gets the strength to move on, and finds her lost smile and enthusiasm. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh Sukh shot at by two men in Amritsar
Well, Asim Riaz put out a tweet that read, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Clapping hands sign
Kya baat...kya baat..…. #Newworld." Also Read - Video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Zingaat goes viral; happy #SidNaaz fans say 'she deserves the world' – watch
Fans are wondering if the tweet was directed to Shehnaaz Gill. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla started off as brothers in Bigg Boss 13 but later became rivals. They were the key players in an iconic season. Fans are upset with Asim Riaz and reacted like this on social media... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's fans trend ‘Dil Mein Hai SidNaaz’ on Twitter, Shraddha Arya's honeymoon pics go viral and more
We can see that people are not impressed with this. The whole Bigg Boss 13 gang had reunited at the funeral of Sidharth Shukla. It was a reunion that no one expected. The distraught visuals of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill will stay with us forever.
