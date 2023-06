TV actress Avika Gor managed to get fame at an early age. She was loved by all as played the role of Anandi in Ballika Vadhu. From there, she went on to play a pivotal role in Sasural Simar Ka. The show that also had Dipika Kakar in the lead got her a lot of name and fame. Now, the actress is all set for movies. She is next going to be seen in Vikram Bhatt's horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart. Avika has also extensively worked in the South film industry. In a recent interview, she spoke about nepotism in Bollywood and the South and how it is perceived by the audience. Also Read - Before Avika Gor in 1920, these TV divas made a smashing Bollywood debut

talks about nepotism in the South film industry

To RJ Sidharth Kannan, Avika Gor stated that the South film industry is all about nepotism and nothing has changed. He said that people are not choosing to see it that way in comparison to Bollywood. She expressed that a bias has been created for Hindi films and whatever they do will get judged first. She also spoke about the phase where Hindi films were remakes of South and people thought that they were only copying. She then spoke about the Telugu film industry and stated that nepotism is right in front of everyone but people are not choosing to see it. She was quoted saying, "elugu industry mein ye (nepotism) toh ekdum saamne he. I mean how are people choosing to not see it? I think logon ne thoda hype kar diya is sab ko...and with time I hope ki social media bhi relax ho jaaye and ye bhi relax ho jaaye (Telugu industry is full of nepotism... I think people have hyped it a lot. I hope with time social media will relax along with it.)" Also Read - 1920 Horrors Of The Heart: Avika Gor shares the perfect eerie, haunting teaser ahead of trailer launch

Avika Gor also spoke about her roles in TV shows and expressed that her character Roli from Sasural Simar Ka makes her cringe. She joked about getting kidnapped multiple times, returning from the dead and much more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Avneet Kaur: Young TV actresses who achieved tremendous fame before hitting 20

The actress will be making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's film. 1920: Horrors of the Heart will release on June 23. The trailer has left many spooked.