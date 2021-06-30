Avika Gor's boyfriend Milind Chandwani pens a heartfelt note for his ladylove; says, 'I don't know how I got so lucky'

Avika Gor has turned 24. The young actress celebrates her birthday today. She has been in a relationship with Milind Chandwani since a while. She spoke about her boyfriend this year, and how he is a positive influence in her life. Milind Chandwani is a social worker and was a part of Roadies. On this day, he took to Instagram and wrote, "I don't know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful." Also Read - From being a Balika Vadhu to courting controversy about a secret child: Here are the juiciest highlights of Avika Gor's life

He also wrote that many now identified him as the boyfriend of the Balika Vadhu actress. He said that he was proud of the same. He further wrote, "Before I met you, I was Milind Chandwani, the social worker or the person, who was invited as a "Real Hero" on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, I'm often identified by your name ( Avika Gor's boyfriend ) and most people would think that it might bother me, but all I feel is extremely proud."

On the professional front, Avika Gor is exploring opportunities to work in the South Indian film industry. She has signed a couple of films too. The actress will reportedly do a cameo in Balika Vadhu. The show is coming back with its second season. Some days back, she spoke about strange rumours of having a secret baby with good friend Manish Raisinghani. They are extremely close since Sasural Simar Ka days. He congratulated her on her first movie with a post on his Insta stories.