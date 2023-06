Let's give a wrap on the TV Instagram Kings and Queens. In this weekly section, we bring to you amazing posts by the TV stars of our country. These TV celebs do not just work hard every day on a shoot to entertain you all but they also entertain you all on Instagram with some cute, some hot and some adorable posts and reels. This week, we have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty, Ayesha Singh, we have Udaariyaan fame couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi and more on the list. Also Read - Did Karan Kundrra recreate BTS rapper SUGA's spandex trench coat look from the ongoing D Day Tour? [View Pic]

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress is missing her actor husband, who is here shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's final few episodes. She shared some unseen pics with the actor sharing how much she misses him.

Shivangi Joshi

Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi recently attended an awards night. For the same, Shivangi wore an emerald green outfit. She looked exceptionally pretty.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie and Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan also attended the same awards night. Boy, her glam look bowled us away. She looks so glamorous and pretty.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain beauty Disha Parmar has been taking one day at a time as she is expecting her first child. The actress shared a picture of herself in her baby bump in an orange bodycon outfit. She makes for the prettiest mama bear.

Tejasswi Prakash

It was Tejasswi Prakash's birthday this past week. The actress celebrated the same with her family and her actor boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

A couple of days ago, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared a throwback post with her husband Ashwin K Verma. They both looked so very young and in love.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria shared a couple of pictures with his daughter, Kimaya on his gram. He captiioned the post saying that he sees a tiny little female version of him in her.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta

After a long time, Priyankit, that is, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta shared a reel together. They grooved on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke film song, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.

Ayesha Singh

We also have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh. She attended an awards function in a stunning shimmery saree from Neerus. Uff, she look sensuous.

That's about it, for TV Instagrammers this week.