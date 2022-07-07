Ayesha Singh, Kaveri Priyam, Sayli Salunkhe - 5 TV actresses who rose to being leads from supporting roles

Whether it is Ayesha Singh as Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or Kaveri Priyam as Priya Rajvansh from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, there are many TV actresses who did not get that big break immediately. It took them a few shows to get that main lead. Here is a look at some actresses who are doing that right now. Also Read - Dilip Kumar death anniversary: The legend held THIS box office records for 15 years; beat Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more

Ayesha Singh

Fans adore Ayesha Singh as Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The character has got immense love from fans all over. Ayesha Singh has infused life into the character of the spunky girl who is trapped with a loving but confused husband, and not so amiable in-laws. Ayesha Singh has done a brilliant job all through.

Kaveri Priyam

Kaveri Priyam played the female lead in Ziddi Dil Na Maane Na. The actress started off in a humble manner with Naagin 2 and followed it up with shows like Pardes Main Hai Mera Dil and Savdhaan India. The show that changed her career was Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She played Priya Rajvansh on the show. Kaveri Priyam is known for her acting chops.

Sayli Salunkhe

She has been roped in as the lead in Sandip Sikcand's Baohot Pyaar Karte Hain. Sayli Salunkhe was a part of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali where her performance caught the attention of fans. She has been teamed with Karan V Grover for Star Bharat's Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Udaariyaan's Tejo actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary did side roles in Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein before she bagged the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan. She has done very well in the role. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's fan base is quite big now. People love her jodi with Ankit Gupta.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The actress is known as Imlie from the show of the same name. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has done shows like Waaris and Chandragupta Maurya before this. She was also a part of the film, Article 15.

Well, these young actresses have surely captured everyone's attention whether it is in leads or supporting characters.