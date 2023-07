Let's have a look at which TV celebs made Instagram look cool and a better place in the last week of June. It is unbelievable that we are in July already. TV Instagrammers is our section in which we flaunt the cool, funny, emotional, creative and unique posts shared by our popular TV celebs. They made Instagram scroll-worthy. We have Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3's Nakuul Mehta, Shehnaaz Gill, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh and more celebs on the list. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh tags Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others as she bids adieu to Sai Joshi; writes, 'Shyama agar aapke...'

Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt won Gujarat State Honour for his film Bhanwar. It won in 6 major categories. Can you believe it? Neil is such a fine actor! A proud moment for his fans indeed. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aria Sakaria aka Savi pens a farewell post; shares pics with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Hina Khan

Guess who's back in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Well, Hina Khan won't be participating as a contestant but as per reports will give some interesting challenges to the current participants. She shared pics with Rohit Shetty. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to get a Bollywood writer for Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma starrer for TRP boost post leap?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is also in Cape Town, South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She shared some candid moments with Rohit Shetty too. Divyanka was a participant in the last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Aishwarya Sharma

Former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma shared a reel with Sheezan Mohammad and it was such a goofy one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shared a reel video on Gadar 2 song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaawa. She looked ethereal in a lehenga choli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda blessed fans with some amazing sunkissed pics on a rainy day after almost a fortnight. Fans went gaga over his handsomeness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly took her mom and family on a trip abroad. This trip is extra special as this is for the first time that her mom is flying outside India. Such a heartfelt moment, no?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Nakuul Mehta

How far will you go to deliver the letter to your beloved? There ain't a lover and a husband like Nakuul Mehta. This gesture of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor is indeed surprising and heart-touching. Jankee is truly lucky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya is a big sport and fully filmy. She danced on Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan Hain and look how pretty she looks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Jennifer Winget

Gorgeous actress Jennifer Winget shared some stunning bridal wear photoshoots on her Instagram handle. Fans couldn't keep calm. Uff, she's so pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Shivangi Joshi

Barsatein actress Shivangi Joshi shared a photo shoot in a multi-coloured strapless dress with a cape. She looks like a perfect girl next door! The layered tulles add to her cuteness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Shehnaaz Gill

Lastly but not least, we have Shehnaaz Gill who dished out boss babe vibes in a black tux and a black top which she paired with a pink skirt. Uff, she's the boss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

That's it for this week in TV Instagrammers.