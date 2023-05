It's time we have a look at the TV Instagrammers of the week. We are in May already and mid-May approaches faster than a flash. An artist can entertain his or her fans in any way and via any platform. And we are talking about the TV celebs who share quirky reels, amazing photoshoots, dance videos and more every day to keep their fans entertained and how. Apart from entertainment, social media gives a sneak peek into the lives of their favourite celebs. Fans are heavily invested in this. So, which of the popular TV celebs have made it to TV Instagrammers? From Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare and more are on the list. Let's find out. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra to Alia Bhatt: B-Town divas with huge engagement rings; their prices will leave your jaws dropped

The Dill Mill Gayee, Beyhadh and Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget introduced the newest member of her family, Oliver, her furry friend. Jennifer calls him Winget's newest Wingman. He is a cutie. Also Read - Urfi Javed rants about ex boyfriend cheating on her with several girls; reveals getting a tattoo of his name [Watch video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared two stunning photoshoots. One is in black which are pictures and one is a nude-coloured outfit which is a video. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra makes an early exit from sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement [Watch video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

Watch Priyank Chahar Choudhary's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty is one pretty lady. Ayesha Singh shared a goofy reel in which a Punjabi guy seems to be complimenting her while she is getting ready and checking herself out in the mirror.

Watch Ayesha Singh's reel video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi dropped super amazing pictures from her Maldivian vacation. She also shared pics from her appearance at the Global Excellence Awards in which she looked like a pixie fairy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has wished her fellow Mandali member Shiv Thakare. The actress shared a dance video with Shiv Thakare asking him to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Watch Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

Shiv Thakare

Talking about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant, Shiv is quite active on social media and has shared a video of himself dancing with a foreigner. Shiv seems to be in a romantic mood.

Watch the video of Shiv Thakare here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

Tejasswi Prakash

There are two posts of Tejasswi Prakash's that we love. One is shared by Karan Kundrra and gives a glimpse of their relationship. They both are very goofy in real life and the second one is also around them both. In the second post, Tejasswi captioned the post "Where's Ken?" while looking like a Barbie herself. Karan who had been away shooting asks her to "thand rakhh".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam of Bigg Boss 16 fame has been dropping hot photoshoots be it in western outfits or in Desis! Here's one of the photoshoots in a lehenga choli. Check out the pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers of the week.