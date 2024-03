We have all loved Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ever since it began. The show had Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as the leads. The story of Sai, Virat and Pakhi was full of twists and turns. People loved the chemistry between Sai and Virat. Ayesha and Neil became one of the best on-screen jodis. They impressed everyone with their performances. Ayesha has a massive fan following and everyone eagerly waits for her to post something on social media. Ayesha's post goes viral within a few minutes. When Sai and Virat's story ended, people were disappointed. But now, Ayesha is back as Sai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan, Ruhi's moments make netizens cringe; bring in Neil Bhatt's Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh plays Sai Joshi again

Well, not in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but in a new TV show titled Udne Ki Aasha. Ayesha is promoting the new show as Sai Joshi. Udne Ki Aasha stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora as the leads. Ayesha is seen promoting the show with Kanwar and Neha. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai inspires Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Savi to expose THIS Bhosale family member for molestation

She will also be joining them in one of the episodes as Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha, Kanwar and Neha have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos together. Now, Ayesha has opened up about playing Sai once again.

Ayesha talks about returning as Sai

She spoke to India Forums and said, "It is going to be a special appearance that I will be a part of and a very nostalgic experience for me. I will be reliving the days of playing Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and going down memory lane."

She added that audience will witness dhamaal and dance as Sailee and Sai don Maharashtrian attire and groove to music. She said it was a fun experience to associate with Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon who play Sailee and Sachin in the new show.

She said that as Sai she resonates with both Sachin for his Bindaas attitude and Sailee for her patience. Ayesha shared that she felt very comfortable working with Neha and Kanwar for the show.